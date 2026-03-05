Out of Sight to get limited physical launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch

HQ

Developer The Gang is continuing to keep fans interested with its stealth puzzle horror adventure title Out of Sight, all by introducing new ways to expand the experience. For one, as soon as next week, the Stage Fright DLC will make its arrival on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms (with Xbox Series X/S coming at a later date), and this arrival will actually happen the day before (or in-line with the Switch launch) that Out of Sight gets a limited physical debut too.

On March 12, we can expect the title to get physical PS5 and Switch 1 editions, ideal for all the collectors out there who are looking to add a boxed copy to their collection. In total, there will be 4,000 Switch copies available (2,500 Standard Editions and 1,500 Deluxe Editions) plus 2,000 PS5 copies, where each physical version will offer the full game and the Stage Fright DLC on its respective disc/cartridge.

As for what the Deluxe Edition on Switch offers buyers, it will include the game and the DLC plus a glow-in-the-dark enamel pin of Teddy, a double-disc of the original soundtrack, four ghost children paper standees, an A5 glow-in-the-dark sticker sheet, an A3 full-colour poster, and all in an exclusive clamshell box.

The exact launch date and time for the physical version is set for March 12 at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET. Will you be adding Out of Sight to your physical collection?