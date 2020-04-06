Cookies

Out of Office: we're back with more COVID-19 updates

Lisa reports on her journey, while the team at GR Spain gives us a number of different perspectives on their experiences.

We've got a double bill of updates from you, and they couldn't be more different. On the one hand, we've got three personal stories from the team at Gamereactor Spain, with Teresa, Marc, and Rebeca all sharing their experiences of living through the coronavirus pandemic.

Then we've got a short follow-up update from Lisa, who sent in an update during her long journey from the US back to Sweden.

