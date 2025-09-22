Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí are the Ballon d'Or 2025 winners

HQ

The Ballon d'Or 2025 winners have been announced: Aitana Bonmatí and Ousmane Dembélé.

Aitana Bonmatí won the award for the third time in a row. She becomes now the sole record holder for more women's Ballon d'Or (Alexia Putella won it twice before) since the award was introduced in 2018. Bonmatí passed her former teammate at Barcelona Mariona Caldentey, who finished runner-up after joining Arsenal and winning Champions League.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembélé won it over Lamine Yamal (who also took the Kopa Award for best player under 21 for the second time). The PSG star was a key figure for the collective effort by PSG this year, a club that also won Club of the Year and whose manager, Luis Enrique, also won the award for best coach, after their heroic Champions League season.

Do you agree with Ballon d'Or 2025 winners? Let us know in the comments below!