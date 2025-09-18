Gamereactor

Our resposability expands on 6 October with new free update for Kingdom: Two Crowns

Raw Fury title celebrates its tenth anniversary with more content for fans.

Fury Studios, the team made up of veterans from Noio, Stumpy Squid, Licorice and Coatsink, is still working on and supporting one of the longest running titles in the game. We're talking about the tower defence and strategy game Kingdom: Two Crowns, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary (although it arrived on Steam in 20218) with a massive new free update on October 6th.

The announcement was made by Raw Fury during the Convergence Games Showcase, and it looks like this new content brings a new threat to the Kingdom. Will you be keeping your crown on your head then?

Check out the trailer below.

Kingdom: Two Crowns

