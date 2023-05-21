Our pitches for a The Legend of Zelda movie

HQ

With all the talk about future Nintendo movies, and the massive success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we've come together and chatted about what we'd like out of a Zelda movie. With clashing opinions and ideas, we've created two pitches and are leaving it up to you, the readers, to decide which one you'd prefer to see on the big screen.

Alex: Live-action Breath of the Wild

Right, here I am taking on the role of a corporate executive to convince you why we can't go back to the beginning with a Legend of Zelda movie. Instead, we need something fresh, something that's already proven itself to be a big money maker. We need a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Like how Amazon's God of War series is skipping Kratos' killing of the Greek pantheon, there's no reason why we shouldn't focus on the more recent and popular version of The Legend of Zelda. Considering Breath of the Wild is a reboot of the world as well, people going into the theatres won't even need to know that the movie's protagonist won't be called Zelda.

The concept here is simple: we take a big studio like 20th Century Fox, throw a boatload of money at this project, and see what we end up with. Live-action doesn't mean we won't have CGI at all, but we'll save it for the big things like huge establishing shots of Hyrule and Calamity Ganon. The props, costumes, even the Koroks can all be made real (with the lattermost achieving their weird woodland aesthetic through some great puppetry.) Unlike the Mario movie, which can lean on the jovial atmosphere created by Illumination's animation, The Legend of Zelda needs to feel more grounded. We want to see Hyrule come to life in the same way that Middle-earth did when we got Peter Jackson's trilogy. Even though animation can take our breath away, to see Link step out onto the Great Plateau for the first time and have it be a realistic-looking world would be something to remember for years to come.

In terms of narrative, we'd have to change a fair bit from the sandbox experience, cutting it down exponentially. We're cutting out King Rhoam entirely, for example, and instead having the first voice Link hears once he awakes be that of Zelda, who simply calls out to him. Then, the spirit of Urbosa appears before him, explaining the situation of Hyrule, Calamity Ganon, and how Link needs to save Zelda. She points him in the direction of the first Divine Beast before disappearing from the story. From there, Link does not release all of the Divine Beasts as he does in the game, but instead only manages to secure Vah Ruta with the help of Sidon. He almost manages to get another with Riju, but Calamity Ganon plays much more of an active role this time around, and destroys Vah Neboris before he can get the chance.

The other two remain under his control, and are summoned to Hyrule Castle before Link and his Goron and Rito allies can retake them. We'll still have Link and his new-age warriors, just they'll be much more on the backfoot this time around. This gives the movie more conflict and makes it feel like we're not just travelling to the four corners of Hyrule. Along the way, Link will meet with the other spirits of the former Divine Beast pilots, and he'll relive the story of Zelda through stories told by Lady Impa, who acts as a bit of a Yoda-esque figure in the movie. There's a lot of ground to cover here, and so perhaps we're looking at more than just one film, but who wouldn't be up for a 3-hour epic Legend of Zelda movie if we can cram it all into one?

A director is a tough one to pick here, as a lot of people will be needed to make this film come together well, but I've gone with Guillermo del Toro, as he would not only make Hyrule the whimsical and enthralling place it can be, but he'd make Calamity Ganon a monster to be feared. For our cast, we're going slightly controversial right off the bat with Zendaya as Zelda. Now, this is a choice that will create a lot of attention for the movie, but I also think that the 26-year-old has it in her to be a great Princess Zelda.

Link is a tougher choice, but rather than get a known actor, I think we'd need to get an entirely unknown one, someone that can be made by the film rather than make it in their appearance. For smaller characters, I'm going a bit wild, and mostly just boosting the star power. We'll have: Dave Bautista as Daruk, Oscar Isaac as Revali, Zoey Saldana as Urbosa, Mipha being voiced by Mia Goth, Olivia Colman as Impa, Shameik Moore voicing Sidon, Taylor Russell as Riju, Teb played by Cameron Monaghan, and finally Yunobo portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya. After that mouthful, I'm done pitching. Hopefully you'll see that the future is now, and we shouldn't be dawdling around Zelda's past to make a great movie when the source for one is staring us right in the face.

Ben: Animated Skyward Sword

The Legend of Zelda has been rebooted more times than a virus-infected computer, so it's hard to pinpoint a perfect spot to start telling the many stories in this franchise. Still, assuming the plan is to create a starting point to adapt and cover many Zelda games, then there's no better place to begin with than The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Plot: This is the tale that explores how the Master Sword was forged and also kicks off the interweaving storylines that define Link and Zelda's past, present, and future. It's in Skyward Sword that we get a glimpse at Zelda before she is crowned as a princess, and in typical The Legend of Zelda fashion, the story is a typical hero rescues the damsel in distress, as Zelda is kidnapped and Link must move heaven and earth to save her.

The plot is simple and straightforward when you boil it down, and would be a perfect place to launch The Legend of Zelda's run on the big screen.

HQ

Director: Brad Bird

Brad Bird and Pixar go hand-in-hand, and the pair have achieved tons of success as a duo, but Pixar isn't the same creative powerhouse that it once was, so now would be the perfect time for Bird to spread his wings and undertake a new challenge, bringing one of the most storied video game franchises to cinemas around the world.

Cast: With this take on Skyward Sword being animated, there's no need to match the appearances of the characters with proposed cast members.

Link: Will Poulter

This role could really go to anyone, and for the sake of keeping up with Nintendo's standards, I was considering Chris Pratt. But, for a character that is younger and likely needing a voice that is softer and not as deep and bassy as say Austin Butler's, Will Poulter, Timthée Chalamet, Tom Holland, or literally any of the current fan favourites could do the trick. One thing is for certain, they'd need to be a well-known actor so as to help drive ticket sales.

Zelda: Hunter Schafer

In Skyward Sword, we get one of the youngest iterations of Zelda in the entire series, so it's the perfect opportunity to bring on a young and rising star to help bring the titular character to life.

The Goddess Hylia: Cate Blanchett

Galadriel first, and now the Goddess of Hyrule. Need we say more.

Fi: Nathalie Emmanuel

Fi is an interesting role as you can go in multiple ways with it, but one thing that the character does need is a calming and soothing voice, and Nathalie Emmanuel proved she can offer that after spending years counselling the Mother of Dragons.

Groose: Barry Keoghan

Kind-hearted but stubborn, and with a healthy rivalry with Link over his closeness with Zelda, this seems like something well in the range of one of The Banshees of Inisherin's best.

Impa: Zendaya

Zendaya killed it as Chani in Dune, so why not have her also come on and play the role of the women in the Sheikah tribe and servants to the goddess.

Ghirahim: Ben Barnes

Seemingly calm, overconfident, a little bit flamboyant. These are all words that describe the antagonist of Skyward Sword known as Ghirahim, and they are also words that befit that of Shadow and Bone's General Kirigan, a villain that Ben Barnes seems to really nail.

Demise: Andy Serkis

You probably don't think of Andy Serkis when talking about Ganondorf, but then again, that was the situation with Jack Black and Bowser and look how that ended up. This character needs to be imposing and threatening, and Serkis has proven time and time again that he can really nail these roles, especially when it's just his malleable voice that is required.

There are many other roles to fill, but this should provide an insight into the direction the cast is taking.

Animation studio: El Guiri or Triggerfish

Lastly, with this being an animated project, it needs to have a talented animation studio creating and producing it. For The Legend of Zelda, I've narrowed it down to two options, both of which really impressed me in the latest season of Star Wars: Visions.

For a more colourful and mature Skyward Sword, Madrid's El Guiri could be an excellent pick, but if the plan is to stick to more family friendly styles, like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, then South Africa's Triggerfish is an ideal candidate, as the vibrant and cutesy angle they offer would be ripe for this fantasy world.

From Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2. Left: El Guiri's Sith. Right: Triggerfish's Aau's Song.

With these two pitches in mind, let us know which The Legend of Zelda movie you would prefer to watch on the big screen.