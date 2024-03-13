Our picks for the 10 most iconic game trailers

HQ

As with so many things, whether you like a game trailer is down to personal preference and taste. However, there are some that, for most people, become something truly special.

We've looked back and selected 10 game trailers that we think are iconic - and it's important to emphasise that these are not necessarily the 10 best trailers or the 10 trailers with the most views on YouTube. These are the 10 trailers that, in my book, stand out as some of the most iconic game trailers of all time.

Feel free to share your favourite iconic game trailer in the comments below.

10. CYBERPUNK 2077 - TEASER TRAILER (2013)

Cyberpunk 2077 had a really beautiful and stylish teaser trailer, and it helped to send the expectations for this game through the roof. The trailer may not have had much to do with the final game, but it's one of the best looking teasers we've seen in a long time. The funny thing about this trailer is that it says "Coming: When it's ready" and we all know that Cyberpunk 2077 came long before it was "ready", but that doesn't take anything away from this beautiful trailer.

9. BIOSHOCK TRAILER (2007)

Bioshock has always delivered great trailers, but the first trailer from the first game really made an impression. Here you also encounter the unique world of Rapture and a Big Daddy for the first time, and as we all know, these things rarely end well. It ends up being quite an intense trailer and I can clearly remember the first time I saw it and it made a big impression on me.

8. ASSASSIN'S CREED UNITY - WORLD PREMIERE CINEMATIC TRAILER (2014)

When the first trailer for Assassin's Creed Unity was shown at E3 back in 2014, it was one of the best looking trailers you'd ever seen. The trailer is almost 4 minutes long and is set in Paris during the French Revolution. The music (Lorde - Everybody Want to Rule the World), the editing and the slightly surprising ending make this one of the most iconic trailers - unfortunately, the game was nowhere near the level of the trailer. Here was a remake that you could really use.

7. MASS EFFECT 2 - LAUNCH TRAILER (2010)

"We're at war! No one wants to admit it, but humanity is under attack." This trailer is possibly one of the most epic we've seen yet. Mass Effect is an epic space tale and this trailer sets the scene for the second game in the series really well. It features an epic soundtrack, excellent cinematic editing, beautiful graphics (for its time) and, of course, Martin Sheen!

6. DEATH STRANDING - TEASER TRAILER (2016)

This 5-minute teaser trailer stands out as one of the most mysterious. When you first saw it, you had no idea what was going on; a baby in a glass bottle, floating puppets, tanks with what looked like intestines scattered all over them and, of course, Mads Mikkelsen as the bad guy, connected to his soldiers with what looked like mechanical umbilical cords. This trailer raised far more questions than it answered, and perhaps that's the point of a teaser trailer. In any case, this trailer stands as one of the most iconic and mysterious trailers.

5. ELDEN RING - E3 2019 ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER (2019)

If the Elden Ring trailer had contained just one of the first things you see, the screen that reads "A new world by created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin", it would have sent fans of Dark Souls, Sekiro, Bloodborne and Game of Thrones into a frenzy. Thankfully, you get to see a bit of the dark and ominous world and this trailer perfectly sets the mood for what should be one of 2022's best games. It was one of those trailers that almost instantly became iconic.

4. GEARS OF WAR - MAD WORLD TRAILER (2006)

This trailer is actually a TV spot for the first Gears of War. What makes this trailer special is the unique vibe that Gary Jules' cover version of the old Tears for Fears song Mad World gives this trailer. The final shot of Marcus facing the huge monster in the dark, with Mad World in the background, to this day, can almost make the hairs on your arms stand up. Excellent trailer.

3. THE LAST OF US PART II - PLAYSTATION EXPERIENCE 2016 REVEAL TRAILER (2016)

This trailer is a masterclass in creating an intense atmosphere. An elderly, and bloody, Ellie sits on the edge of the bed with a guitar. Her hands shaking, she tunes the guitar and sings the darkest song about how she will kill her enemies when they come. And when Joel finally enters the room and asks her if she really "wants to go through with this" and her answer sends chills down her spine. It really sets the mood for one of the best games ever - and the trailer is also one of the most iconic trailers in my book.

2. DEAD ISLAND - REVEAL TRAILER (2011)

This trailer is one of the most iconic trailers I can think of - probably because it's also one of the best game trailers of all time. You see the horrors of a zombie attack in what should be a small family's paradise partially backwards - it was a fantastic shot that hit the mark when the trailer landed in 2016. Unfortunately, the game couldn't quite follow suit, but that doesn't change the fact that it's one of the best game trailers ever.

1. METAL GEAR SOLID 2: SONS OF LIBERTY - E3 2000 TRAILER (2000)

This 9-minute trailer is one of those trailers you can visualise just by listening to the soundtrack. It's iconic and took everyone by storm, sending expectations for Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid 2 through the roof. Hideo Kojima is a filmmaker trapped in a game developer's body and he's also the only one with two trailers on this list. He's typically responsible for really well-crafted and often lengthy trailers and this one stands as the most iconic game trailer. (We apologise for the quality of the trailer - there are AI-scaled versions available online, but we wanted to show the original version, which is not the quality we're used to in 2024).

Honourable Mentions

The three trailers below can hardly be considered "iconic", but they have that extra spice that makes them worth watching again and again.

ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST - NEW TRAILER (2015)

This trailer is probably the one I've watched the most times. It has it all; sadness, joy, hope, despair, great music, beautiful graphics and great gameplay.

GRAND THEFT AUTO V - TRAILER #2 (2012)

Rockstar has always put together a great trailer and Grand Theft Auto V was no exception. Trailer #2 introduced the three quirky protagonists of the game accompanied by Stevie Wonder's "Skeleton" - a daring combination.

HITMAN ABSOLUTION - ATTACK OF THE SAINTS TRAILER (2012)

There's something about the contrasts and setting in this trailer. The 8 nuns who are definitely not nuns under the disguise, the American highway diner and the rain that sets in when all hell breaks loose. This trailer sets the mood perfectly.