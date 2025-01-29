Our next great D&D adventure awaits in Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

HQ

Getting friends together around a table for Dungeons & Dragons, or even just getting them all online to play at the same time can be frustrating. Over the years, we've seen plenty of games attempt to bring the tabletop to life, but now Demeo is using its popular RPG tabletop system with the most-popular tabletop RPG of them all.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is a new, DM-less system that allows groups of up to four players to take on adventures, roll dice, make their own characters, and just play D&D without having someone control the experience.

"By leveraging the power of the Demeo system, Resolution Games is able to take a different approach to Dungeons & Dragons by putting the emphasis on fast turn-based combat and pick-up-and-play mechanics," Eugene Evans, SVP of digital strategy & licensing at Wizards of the Coast, said in a press release. "Battlemarked continues Hasbro's strategy to leverage our extensive catalog of world class IP to create digital games through licensing and internal studio development. By partnering with the best developers in the industry we can deliver new games and innovative experiences across all platforms for our fans to enjoy."

Tommy Palm, founder and CEO at Resolution Games, acknowledges that D&D and Demeo already seemed like a strong pairing even before this game became official. "With the launch of Demeo back in 2021, we began to grow an incredible relationship with the D&D player community," he said. "Demeo and Demeo Battles quickly became a game night substitute for Dungeon Masters who wanted an out-of-campaign way to have fun with their groups, and for D&D players to introduce their friends and family to tabletop miniatures games."

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will launch with two story-based campaigns set in the D&D universe, with additional campaigns planned later down the line. The game will launch on multiple platforms, and you can stay up to date via its official website here. Check out the trailer below: