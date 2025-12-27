Our main mission will be making friends in Song of the Peacock

One of the most visually stylised games we got the chance to see at BIG Conference 2025 was Song of the Peacock. It's a narrative adventure game from Gentle Gravity Studio where our main mission appears to be gathering friends to improve our odds of getting better decisions.

Chatting with writer and artist Ara Rojas, we asked what decisions impact the game, and it seems who you befriend changes the narrative quite a lot. "We already have mapped out the narrative, and we often have to do a lot of branching that goes over a lot of scenes, because throughout the game you're going to have to make a lot of choices and also talk to a lot of people," she explained. "I would say the main mechanic for the game, even if there's puzzles and other stuff, is making friends in a way. The adventure goes through the wilds where you will meet a lot of spirits, and some spirits may join you through your trip."

It also seems like we're facing quite a different adventure in Song of the Peacock, as we'll be playing from the perspective of a child. "You have very little you can do, and you're not even invited to the conversations about what will happen to your kingdom. And because of this, you feel both a great responsibility towards your kingdom, but also powerless," Rojas added. "And I think it's a story about being a kid in a way, regaining some of that while also trying to help the people around you. It's kind of noticeable that one of my main references when I work is [Hayao] Miyazaki's work."

Check out our full interview for more details on Song of the Peacock: