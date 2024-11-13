Our last look at Concord debuts in the Secret Level trailer

HQ

Back at Gamescom, we heard that Tim Miller was making a limited series based on our favourite games (as well as Concord). Old and new, AAA and indie, we'd get to see an anthology adapting games like Sifu, Mega Man, Call of Duty, and many more.

Now, in the new official trailer, we get to see a lot more of what Secret Level has to offer. Some games are more absent than others. We get solid looks at the Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man, and Call of Duty features, but don't get a whole lot of Pac-Man, Spelunky, and Concord. When the series launches on the 10th of December, we'll of course be able to see all of it, though, in all its glory.

We also got confirmation on the star-studded cast in the trailer, which includes the likes of Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Claudia Doumit, and many more. Check it out below: