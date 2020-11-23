Our iOS app now supports iOS 14

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a pretty wild time at Gamereactor these past few weeks, with next-gen launching and a few personnel changes, but the good news is, you can now access our iOS app on iOS 14 devices.

With all these new platforms and operating system updates being added, we're working to ensure you can access the Gamereactor app across the whole list of them, starting with iOS 14 enabled Apple products.

Our app is also available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for you to enjoy a broad variety of our content across as many platforms as you desire. Be sure to check them all out, also do let us know in the comments below what you like about them or what you'd like to see added.