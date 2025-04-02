Our hearts almost skipped a beat when Nintendo unveiled its big third-party exclusive with FromSoftware, The Duskbloods

Despite having been around for a few years now and having attended hundreds of announcements at dozens of events, I admit that this time Nintendo almost made me have a heart attack, and it wasn't until the announcement trailer for The Duskbloods ended that we knew this was a new IP and not Bloodborne 2, although it looks very similar to the idea we might have had if it existed.

The Duskbloods was the big project FromSoftware has been secretly developing in parallel with Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree and NightReign. It's a multiplayer title coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game's director, will provide more information in an article in our new "Creator's Voice" series, which focuses on developer interviews. The article will be available from April 4, and we'll know more then.

HQ

The Duskbloods Official Image Gallery