Our greatest threat nears in new Alien: Earth teaser

While humanity has been battling the ultimate life form for decades in various Alien films and projects - including the recent Alien: Romulus and soon again in the upcoming Alien: Isolation sequel - we've not yet had to face Xenomorphs in our own territory. This is changing this summer.

Following years of fighting the horrifying creatures in space and on distant planets, in the summer Xenomorphs find their way to planet Earth, all as part of the frightening series Alien: Earth, which is coming from creator Noah Hawley. As this premiere is edging ever closer, a new teaser has arrived in line with Earth Day that seems to suggest that our lovely blue planet will soon no longer be ours...

As per what the plot is for Alien: Earth, this is what we can expect: "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat".

