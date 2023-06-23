Our favourite indies from Summer Game Fest

HQ

We've published a fair share of previews and impressions pieces from our time at Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, but generally speaking, the majority of those texts were dedicated to the biggest games we got to see, as indie, for the most part, was only something we got to see in fleeting moments due to The Mix being cancelled. But, we did get to see a few different exciting indie games, some for only a few minutes at a time. With this being the case, here is a collection of the most interesting indies we got to go hands-on with during SGF.

Été

Kicking things off, we have the incredibly striking indie project, Été. Coming from developer Impossible, this is a relaxing painting game that combines exploration with creativity and story elements, all while being presented in a watercolour art style that truly befits the tone of the game. Set in Montreal, the game, which is titled after the French word for summer, is even fully voice-acted in Quebec French, and allows players to freely explore neighbourhoods based in the city to meet artist friends.

Hauntii

This adorable game has some rather unsettling undertones. The idea behind Moonloop Games' Hauntii sees players working their way through Eternity, a place that exists beyond space, where all souls eventually end up. From here, as a small ghost, you must explore the world in the hopes of reaching a central tower to ascend to a higher plane, all while evading and avoiding the corrupting souls that exist in the darkness. With a really unique art style and a playstyle that is relaxing and slow-paced, this twin-stick game is an interesting take on the afterlife.

Viewfinder

Ahead of Day of the Devs and SGF, Sad Owl Studios' Viewfinder was already making a few waves, and now we know exactly why. Using perspective as its main tool for creating complex puzzles for players to solve, this ingenious title asks players to literally reshape reality, all while combining an array of unique art styles to make for an experience that is truly unique and fresh. If you've been looking for a new puzzler to play next month, Viewfinder is definitely one to watch out for.

Beastieball

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you crossed Pokémon with volleyball? If so, Wishes' Beastieball will be right up your street. Combining sports with monster-battling RPG elements, this game asks players to beat opposing NPCs and wild creatures by actually defeating them in a game of volleyball. To do so, you have to either knock out opposing creatures by hitting them with an array of volleyball-based attacks, or instead fake them out and manage to get the ball to hit the ground on their side of the court to score a point. With evolutions and a bunch of mechanics that made Pokémon so iconic, Beastieball is one to watch for 2024.

Saltsea Chronicles

Coming from the indie studio who previously served up Mutazione, Die Gute Fabrik, Saltsea Chronicles is an upcoming story-driven adventure game that sends players on a journey through a post-flood world. The narrative sees the player helping Captain Maja break their ship out of an impound and then escaping on the waves of the world of Saltsea, a realm built up of strange and wonderful communities and mysterious ruins, and gripped by a deep conspiracy. With the player in charge of where they adventure, who they crew up with, and more, Saltsea Chronicles is all about exploring in the way that suits you, with the game set to arrive sometime later this year.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

Mythological ancient setting, time-based powers, announced at Summer Game Fest Live. You probably think we're talking about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but you would be wrong as this is actually the latest title from developer Sand Door Studio, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior. Set in an ancient kingdom, this game puts players in the shoes of a warrior equipped with temporal powers, as they are tasked with investigating enormous cities, defeating hordes of dangerous enemies, and doing so as quickly and efficiently as possible to rack up the best score possible. With the game just recently being announced, we're still waiting to hear when it will launch in the future.