Our expectations and hopes for the PC Gaming Show

It's pretty crazy to think that by the time the PC Gaming Show kicks off, we'll be at the midway point for E3 2021. But, despite the fact that this year's trade fair is flying by, there are still plenty of announcements and news still left to be uncovered. So that you know what will be making an appearance, here's everything we expect, hope, and dream to see at the PC Gaming Show.

If you are interested in watching the show live, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage, as we will be hosting a pre and post show, before and respectively after the event, to discuss everything that popped up over the course of the show. The show itself starts at 22:30 BST / 23:30 CEST, and our pre-show will start 30 minutes before that.

What we expect (as per the press release that detailed the plans for the PC Gaming Show):



The reveal of Project Warlock 2



New content from New Blood Interactive



Techland will be showing Dying Light 2 Stay Human and giving the first in-depth look at its main character Aiden and his internal motivation, alongside revealing more about the Dying Light 2 Stay Human universe



The first reveal of a new game from Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios



Big news for the Orcs Must Die! franchise



New gameplay for Hello Neighbor 2, new modes revealed for Rawmen, and a world premiere of a new title from tinyBuild



A new announcement from Pixelated Milk



Exclusive content, along with beta and launch information for Naraka Bladepoint



A reveal of the next game from Shiro Games



SEGA and Amplitude Studios will have a major announcement and reveal for the highly anticipated strategy game, Humankind



Exclusive content from All In! Games and a significant announcement about Chernobylite



An announcement from EVE Online



A new Chivalry 2 announcement from Torn Banner Studios



NACON and Big Bad Wolf are showing a brand new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong



A new unannounced title from Modus Games



A special offer from GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service



And a message from Valve regarding Steam



New content from Frontier & Frontier Foundry, Hello Traveler, Tripwire Interactive, Humble Games, Ishtar Games, and Alawar Games is also expected.

What we hope for:



A bit more information on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, as a way to keep fans engaged following the delay in February.



Despite only being announced a few weeks ago, another trailer for Victoria 3, hopefully with some gameplay.



Something more on Jurassic World Evolution 2, especially since the game is expected to launch in 2021.



What we dream to see (but probably won't get):



A teaser for Half-Life 3, leading up to a full reveal at Steam Next Fest a few days later.



With Frontier & Frontier Foundry set to appear, a new Rollercoaster Tycoon game would be fantastic.



What would you like to see make an appearance at the PC Gaming Show?