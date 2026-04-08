Our definitive ranking of DC's Absolute Universe after 18 months

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While Marvel has had the upper hand over DC in the film and TV space, in the world of comic books, it's DC who has been making the better and more successful decisions as of late. The entertainment giant recently brought back its more mature-focussed Vertigo label on top of kickstarting a new key series starring Batman, written by Matt Fraction, which has been an immense hit already. But perhaps the most notable and successful effort by DC in recent memory is the launch of the Absolute universe, which offers a fresh take on many of the brand's most iconic heroes and villains.

Absolute officially started 18 months ago when the DC All In Special arrived at the start of October 2024, tying this new universe together with the former older one, and from here it expanded considerably into a slate of unique stories based on key Justice Leaguers. Naturally, Batman kicked off the proceedings, but since then we've been introduced to Absolute Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter, with plans to spread to Green Arrow and Catwoman in May and June 2026, respectively.

The majority of this Absolute universe is split amongst the five Justice League icons, as the Martian Manhunter story is a limited series, as is the plan for the Green Arrow and Catwoman arcs too. There has also been a villain-geared Absolute Evil one-shot story and a quick tie-in for Absolute Batman called the Ark M Special, so as you can see, the universe is already quite broad.

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Now that 18 months has passed and many of these Absolute projects have had plenty of time to settle in and grow, I figured it's time we actually rank what has been dished up so far, specifically looking at the Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter stories, as there are plenty of issues of each in the wild as of writing. So here's my definitive ranking of the Absolute universe from worst to best (even if none of these stories are bad, still someone has to be the 'loser'...).

6. Absolute Green Lantern

The reason why Absolute Green Lantern gets relegated to the bottom of the list is simply because this story takes a bit too much time to find its feet and also because it lacks some of the more twisted and freakish character evolutions that we find in the other Absolute stories. As the entire nature of the Absolute series is to provide unique and fresh takes on established heroes and narratives, the one laid out in this Green Lantern tale can't elevate this series beyond its compatriots. It does have an interesting hook that reinvents the whole power dynamic of the Lantern Corps, but it lacks the punch and fantastical monstrous nature found elsewhere, hence why Green Lantern comes in sixth.

5. Absolute Flash

Like Green Lantern, Absolute Flash is also a rather great tale, but it stumbles in much of the same way. We find a story that (ironically) doesn't quite get off to the races like its competitors and notably misses the brutish and monstrous contortions of villains as found in the other series. It's a fine and interesting ride, but compared to some of the heavy-hitters that are coming up, Absolute Flash simply can't keep up, at least at this stage in its wider story and development.

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4. Absolute Wonder Woman

I actually have a lot of time for Wonder Woman and adore the character, which is why it kind of breaks my heart to see the Princess of Themiscyra placed so low. The reason why Absolute Wonder Woman falls to fourth is simply because this tale begins quite strong and has since struggled to maintain that level of thrill. The opening few issues that introduced Diana as a product of the underworld and not Olympus before seeing the iconic Amazon warrior face down the Tetracide, a beast that would make any man tremble with fear, was a great way to start this series. However, since this period, the issues have been of less cataclysmic importance and served up a narrative that doesn't quite have the same issue-by-issue punching power as what we've got coming up.

3. Absolute Martian Manhunter

Okay, so this is almost a bit of a breather, a refresher on the formula we've come to expect from the Absolute series. Absolute Martian Manhunter is the most unique of these stories by a good margin, as it serves up a more artsy and creative narrative that reimagines the hero in a more abstract manner. It's less action-packed than the others on this list but it's also the most unusual, a perfect palette cleanser in the form of a tight story with meaningful twists and obscure and weird developments. It's comic expression in great form.

2. Absolute Superman

When I think of the Absolute universe and how it best contorts the wider DC world, both this story and the Caped Crusader's adventures stand out to me. We're talking altered origin stories that are recognisable but unique, matched up with back-breaking narrative arcs and beastly villains who make Doomsday look tiny and insignificant. Absolute Superman is a thrilling and hard-hitting story, packed with heartbreak, betrayal, loss, and ground-shaking battles. It's most everything you could want from a Man of Steel story.

1. Absolute Batman

And to nobody's surprise, at the top of this list is Absolute Batman. No series better represents the Absolute format like Bats' latest adventures, which sees Gotham's famed protector reimagined as a towering hulk, driving a bulldozer, wielding an axe, and fighting monstrously contorted villains ripped right out of your nightmares. This series is gut-wrenching, violent, terrifying, and cruel. It's carnage. Whether we're talking about seeing a two-metre-tall Batman take on ruthless thugs, a frightening Mister Freeze, surviving abysmal torture, a Bane the size of a stadium, or even a Joker who most closely resembles a demon, this story has it all. It's a truly unmissable comic series.

So what is your take on the Absolute universe? How would you rank these six stories and which Absolute arc is your favourite so far?