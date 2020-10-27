English
Our brand new PS5 has arrived and here's the retail box

The new console is in our hands and we're ready to put it to the test.

The official launch for the PS5 is right around the corner and we have been fortunate enough to get our hands on a review unit to be able to start compiling our first impressions. Expect coverage on the launch titles and the console itself to come in the near future, but for now, here's the retail box for the console:

It may not be as flashy as the box for the Xbox Series with its artwork of Master Chief on the side, but it still has a charm to it, and it's surprisingly compact considering the mammoth size of the console.



