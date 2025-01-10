Oukitel unveils the weirdest phones you'll want to own

HQ

Oukitel has once again pushed the boundaries of what we expect from Android phones, this time at CES 2025, unveiling two phones that are almost too outlandish to believe. First, the Oukitel WP200 Pro comes with a detachable rear screen that doubles as a smartwatch and Bluetooth earpiece. Next, the Oukitel WP100 Titan comes with a gigantic 33,000mAh battery (enough to last six months!), a camping light, and even a built-in projector. While they might not be practical for daily use, these phones are definitely making a statement. It's clear that Oukitel isn't afraid to go big or go home.

Would you ever consider using a phone this over-the-top?

Oukitel WP200 Pro.