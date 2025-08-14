Ouch... John Wick: Ballerina incurred a loss of $94 million

HQ

Lionsgate had hoped that even John Wick spin-offs like Ballerina would be a hit at the box office, especially after John Wick: Chapter 4 grossed almost half a billion dollars at the box office. However, it has become apparent that simply attaching a film to the "John Wick Universe" is not enough to attract audiences to theatres, and the spin-off film Ballerina is now reported to have lost $94 million for Lionsgate. Geektyrant reports this following Lionsgate's latest earnings call:

"Fans got plenty of franchise callbacks, including appearances from Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and the late Lance Reddick in his final screen role. Even Keanu Reeves shows up as John Wick, a moment teased heavily in trailers, but his limited screen time wasn't enough to draw out the usual crowds. By the end of its run, Ballerina brought in $132 million worldwide against a reported $90 million budget. Not terrible, but when you compare it to John Wick: Chapter 4's $447.3 million haul, the difference is clear."

Expensive ventures, and we're unlikely to see Ana de Armas as the ballet killer again.