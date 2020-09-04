Othercide is set to crawl onto Nintendo Switch next week

You're watching Advertisements

Lightbulb Crew and Focus Home Entertainment have just announced that the dark tactical RPG, Othercide, will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch on September 10.

At the same time, a free content update will also come to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC version, which will bring you a brand-new "Dream Mode". This mode allows players to play the game with a more forgiving difficulty, so you can focus on enjoying the story and lore.

In Othercide, you will play as the Daughters to be humanity's last hope against a horde of gruesome creatures. Check out its Switch launch trailer below: