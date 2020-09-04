Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Othercide

Othercide is set to crawl onto Nintendo Switch next week

This follows the title's release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One this July.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Lightbulb Crew and Focus Home Entertainment have just announced that the dark tactical RPG, Othercide, will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch on September 10.

At the same time, a free content update will also come to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC version, which will bring you a brand-new "Dream Mode". This mode allows players to play the game with a more forgiving difficulty, so you can focus on enjoying the story and lore.

In Othercide, you will play as the Daughters to be humanity's last hope against a horde of gruesome creatures. Check out its Switch launch trailer below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content