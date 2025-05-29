Other The Batman spinoffs are in "early stages"

HQ

It appears that more spinoffs set in the world of Matt Reeves' The Batman are going to arrive. At least, that's according to The Penguin executive producer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc, who confirmed they're in development.

Speaking with Deadline, when asked about other spinoffs, LeFranc said "we're in early stages." This likely means we won't see anything substantial for some time, but with more than two years still left to wait until The Batman's sequel arrives, there's plenty of time for a spinoff series to give us another taste of Gotham.

Regarding The Penguin Season 2, LeFranc did say that she intended to make the show a limited series, and has fulfilled those intentions. "I fully arced everything," she said. If a Season 2 was to be made, there are some things that would need to happen first. "Beyond Colin (Farrell), it depends on whether there's a story that we can make richer than what we've already done."

Would you want The Penguin Season 2? Or a different The Batman spinoff?