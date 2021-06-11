Other than Switch & PC, Axiom Verge 2 will also come to PlayStation this summer

Back in March we were told that the platformer Axiom Verge 2 will land on PC and Nintendo Switch. But now it seems that PlayStation system owners can join the fun as well. The developer Tom Happ just announced that Axiom Verge 2 will also launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

"I am excited to confirm here and now that the PS4 version will be available on day one. I am going to try my best to get the PS5 version ready for launch, but that might take a bit longer since I really want to take advantage of that in-game hints system", said Happ in a post on PlayStation Blog.

Axiom Verge 2 was announced back in 2019 and originally scheduled for fall 2020, but it got pushed back to the first half of 2021, then delayed once again to Q3 2021.