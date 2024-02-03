Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole is an upcoming horror starring Disney's original mascot

HQ

Horror films starring public domain characters seem to be in the spotlight right now. Last year we received the abysmal Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and this March Mickey's Mouse Trap will be hitting theatres in the US. Another film set to join this growing crowd is Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole, an upcoming horror starring Disney's original mascot, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

A new trailer for the project has been released (which can be viewed below) and it differs from the two aforementioned films, as it's fully animated. According to Bloody Disgusting, film maker and producer Lilton Stewart III and Lucinda Bruce are in the process of finalising the cast and filming will start this Spring.

"The teaser trailer will give people a taste of the gruesome and nightmarish journey that takes the characters from an exciting adventure of finding themselves, to one they hope to make it out of alive," Stewart said. "Creating a new type of horror film that has never been done before has always been a dream of mine. I think the audience will be surprised at the significant differences between 'Oswald' and other films in the spin-off horror space."

You can find out more about Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole here.