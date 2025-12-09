Oslo press conference for Nobel Peace laureate María Corina Machado delayed

HQ

We just got the news that the press conference with Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado, scheduled for Tuesday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute, has been postponed, though organizers expect it to take place later in the day.

Machado, 58, was awarded the prize for her efforts to rescue Venezuela from what the Nobel Committee called a "brutal, authoritarian state." She last appeared publicly in January at a demonstration in Caracas protesting Nicolás Maduro's third-term inauguration.

Machado's first public appearance in 11 months

The Nobel Institute said accredited media would receive updated timing at least two hours before the rescheduled conference. Machado's family, including her mother and three children, have arrived in Oslo ahead of Wednesday's award ceremony.

Reports suggest Machado may have reached Europe with possible assistance from the US, though her exact location remains undisclosed. The ceremony is expected to draw numerous heads of state, including the presidents of Argentina, Panama, Ecuador, and Paraguay.

Machado dedicated her prize on X to "the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause." This will mark Machado's first public appearance in 11 months.