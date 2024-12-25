Osgood Perkins unveils new clip from Stephen King's The Monkey adaptation

HQ

As 2024 winds down, Osgood Perkins is ready to kick off the new year with a chilling—and fiery—new film. The writer-director behind the hit horror Longlegs has shared an exclusive first-look clip from his upcoming Stephen King adaptation, The Monkey, set to release on February 21, 2025.

In this gory tale, Theo James plays twin brothers Haal and Bill, whose investigation into a series of gruesome deaths leads them to a terrifying toy monkey that may hold the key to the mystery. The film also stars Elijah Wood, Tatiana Maslany, and Sarah Levy, whose character gets a fiery encounter in the chilling clip.

Known for his eerie and atmospheric storytelling, Perkins has promised The Monkey will be his most comic film yet, blending horror with absurdist humor in a style reminiscent of John Landis and Robert Zemeckis. According to Perkins, the film explores the inevitability of death, approaching it with a tragicomic lens that adds both absurdity and surrealism to the grisly narrative.

Are you ready to dive into a world where death is both funny and terrifying? What are your expectations for this new take on Stephen King's work?