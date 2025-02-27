Oscars voters reveal they didn't even watch Dune: Part Two

HQ

The Academy Awards or the Oscars are set to take place this weekend, and it seems like Conclave, The Brutalist, and Emilia Pérez are all set to take home some awards. However, one film notably absent from a lot of categories is Dune: Part Two, and it might be the case that Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic was avoided simply because voters didn't watch it.

Speaking to EW, four anonymous Academy Awards voters revealed they hadn't even seen the movie. "The first Dune, I couldn't get through; I'm not rushing for another three hours of Dune," said one voter. All four voters abstained from putting Dune: Part Two on their ballot for Best Picture.

If this seems a bit strange to you, another eyebrow-raising moment from this article concerns Ralph Fiennes, who's up for Best Actor thanks to his excellent performance in Conclave. However, two voters didn't vote for him because they believed he'd already won an Oscar for Schindlers List, and voted for The Brutalist star Adrien Brody instead. Fiennes hasn't won an Oscar. Brody has.

We're not sure where the Academy is finding these film experts, but it's clear they could do with learning a bit more about the candidates for awards and how to watch a film that just so happens to be a bit long. Someone call the guy who watched Dune in IMAX 50 times, as it seems he'd be better suited as a voter.

