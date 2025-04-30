Oscars voters are already finding loopholes around the Academy's new voting rules

HQ

Recently, there has been a fair bit of controversy around the Academy Awards and the way in which the best movies are chosen. After a report revealed that not every voter had bothered watching the best picture nominations, a new rule was introduced which meant that voters would have to watch every film nominated in a category they voted on.

However, now according to a new piece from Variety, it seems some have already found loopholes around this new rule, such as watching a movie in the background or with the sound muted as they do other tasks.

"The app only needs to see that you watched it," said one voter. "It doesn't know if you're sitting there." Another admitted they press play before leaving the house to go to work.

Even if the rule is followed by most of the Academy voters, there are still other factors at play when it comes to casting a vote. One executive revealed that professional allegiance often determines how they'll vote. "You think I'm voting against my own campaign? I'm voting for my stuff," they said.

While the changes have been met with a mostly positive reception by Academy members, it might not be the case that they'll see huge alterations for which films win Oscars in the future.