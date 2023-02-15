Oscars president: Will Smith slap was inadequately handled

HQ

You probably quite clearly remember the incident that rocked the movie and entertainment world last March, when during the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith walked up on stage to physically assault Chris Rock with a slap for the ages. The incident was in headlines for weeks and left a rather nasty stain on the show, especially when looking at the way the Oscars handled the situation, allowing Smith to even go up on stage a few moments later to accept his Best Actor award.

Well, almost a year after that incident occurred, Oscars president Janet Yang has picked up on this matter at a nominees luncheon in Los Angeles, where Yang noted that the Academy's handling of the matter was "inadequate".

"What happened on stage was fully unacceptable and the response from our organisation was inadequate," said Yang.

"We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis we must act swiftly and compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry."

Smith has been banned from Academy events for the next ten years and even issued a public apology, but hopefully this sort of action won't happen during the biggest awards ceremony in the film industry again.

Thanks, BBC.