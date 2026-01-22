LIVE
      
      Sinners

      Oscars 2026 nominees full list: Sinners breaks new record with 16 nominations

      One Battle After Another, Hamnet and Sinner stand as favourites for the Oscars, to be handed on March 15.

      HQ

      The Academy has finally announced the Oscars nominations, with One Battle after Another and Hamnet standing as favourites following their recent victories at the Golden Globes... but with Ryan Coogler's Sinners breaking a new record as the most nominated film in the Oscars history: 16 nominations.

      The previous record were held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land (14 nominations). That includes, of course, Best Picture and Best Director, but also a brand new award that will be handed for the first time at the 98th edition of the Academy Awards on March 15: Best Casting. One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and The Secret Agent are also on that category.

      The Secret Agent has also risen as the favourite non-language film of the year for the critics and academics, as it has secured a place among the Top 10 films in addition to their Best International Film. It surpasses other favourites like It Was Just an Accident, The Voice of Hind Rajab and Sirāt.

      Also noteworthy is the recognition of F1 as the "feel-good blockbuster" of the year: it has landed four nominations, including Best Picture, similarly to what happened with Joseph Kosinsky's previous film, Top Gun Maverick in 2022.

      Surprisingly, Wicked: For Good has not received any nomination (the first film received ten nominations and won two last year), and Guillermo del Toro was snubbed for the Best Director category. Also, Timothée Chalamet became the youngest actor (he recently turned 30) since Marlon Brando to receive three Best Actor Oscar nominations.

      Here's the full list of nominees for the 98th edition of the Oscars.

      Oscars 2026 nominations:

      Best Picture



      • Bugonia

      • F1

      • Frankenstein

      • Hamnet

      • Marty Supreme

      • One Battle After Another

      • The Secret Agent

      • Sentimental Value

      • Sinners

      • Train Dreams

      Directing



      • Ryan Coogler, Sinners

      • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

      • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

      • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

      • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

      Actress in a Leading Role



      • Emma Stone, Bugonia

      • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

      • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

      • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

      • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

      Actor in a Leading Role



      • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

      • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

      • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

      • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

      • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

      Actress in a Supporting Role



      • Amy Madigan, Weapons

      • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

      • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

      • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

      • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

      Actor in a Supporting Role



      • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

      • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

      • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

      • Delroy Lindo, Sinners

      • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

      Writing (Adapted Screenplay)



      • Hamnet

      • Train Dreams

      • Bugonia

      • One Battle After Another

      • Frankenstein

      Writing (Original Screenplay)



      • Sentimental Value

      • Blue Moon

      • Sinners

      • Marty Supreme

      • It Was Just an Accident

      International Feature Film



      • Sirāt, Spain

      • Sentimental Value, Norway

      • The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

      • It Was Just an Accident, France

      • The Secret Agent, Brazil

      Animated Feature Film



      • KPop Demon Hunters

      • Zootopia 2

      • Arco

      • Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

      • Elio

      Cinematography



      • Sinners

      • Train Dreams

      • Marty Supreme

      • Frankenstein

      • One Battle After Another

      Visual Effects



      • Jurassic World Rebirth

      • Sinners

      • Avatar: Fire and Ash

      • The Lost Bus

      • F1

      Casting



      • Sinners

      • The Secret Agent

      • Marty Supreme

      • Hamnet

      • One Battle After Another

      Music (Original Score)



      • Hamnet

      • Sinners

      • Bugonia

      • One Battle After Another

      • Frankenstein

      Music (Original Song)



      • "Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!

      • "I Lied to You" from Sinners

      • "Train Dreams" from Train Dreams

      • "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters

      • "Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless

      Sound



      • Sinners

      • Sirāt

      • One Battle After Another

      • Frankenstein

      • F1

      Costume Design



      • Marty Supreme

      • Sinners

      • Hamnet

      • Avatar: Fire and Ash

      • Frankenstein

      Makeup and Hairstyling



      • Sinners

      • The Ugly Stepsister

      • Frankenstein

      • The Smashing Machine

      • Kokuho

      Film Editing



      • Sinners

      • F1

      • Sentimental Value

      • One Battle After Another

      • Marty Supreme

      Production Design



      • One Battle After Another

      • Sinners

      • Marty Supreme

      • Frankenstein

      • Hamnet

      Documentary Feature Film



      • Mr. Nobody Against Putin

      • The Perfect Neighbor

      • The Alabama Solution

      • Cutting Through Rocks

      • Come See Me in the Good Light

      Documentary Short Film



      • The Devil Is Busy

      • Perfectly a Strangeness

      • All the Empty Rooms

      • Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"

      • Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

      Live Action Short Film



      • Two People Exchanging Saliva

      • Jane Austen's Period Drama

      • Butcher's Stain

      • The Singers

      • A Friend of Dorothy

      Animated Short Film



      • Retirement Plan

      • The Three Sisters

      • Butterfly

      • Forevergreen

      • The Girl Who Cried Pearls

      What do you think of the Oscars 2026 nominations?

      Sinners

