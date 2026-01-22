Oscars 2026 nominees full list: Sinners breaks new record with 16 nominations

HQ

The Academy has finally announced the Oscars nominations, with One Battle after Another and Hamnet standing as favourites following their recent victories at the Golden Globes... but with Ryan Coogler's Sinners breaking a new record as the most nominated film in the Oscars history: 16 nominations.

The previous record were held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land (14 nominations). That includes, of course, Best Picture and Best Director, but also a brand new award that will be handed for the first time at the 98th edition of the Academy Awards on March 15: Best Casting. One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and The Secret Agent are also on that category.

The Secret Agent has also risen as the favourite non-language film of the year for the critics and academics, as it has secured a place among the Top 10 films in addition to their Best International Film. It surpasses other favourites like It Was Just an Accident, The Voice of Hind Rajab and Sirāt.

Also noteworthy is the recognition of F1 as the "feel-good blockbuster" of the year: it has landed four nominations, including Best Picture, similarly to what happened with Joseph Kosinsky's previous film, Top Gun Maverick in 2022.

Surprisingly, Wicked: For Good has not received any nomination (the first film received ten nominations and won two last year), and Guillermo del Toro was snubbed for the Best Director category. Also, Timothée Chalamet became the youngest actor (he recently turned 30) since Marlon Brando to receive three Best Actor Oscar nominations.

Here's the full list of nominees for the 98th edition of the Oscars.

Oscars 2026 nominations:

Best Picture



Bugonia



F1



Frankenstein



Hamnet



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another



The Secret Agent



Sentimental Value



Sinners



Train Dreams



Directing



Ryan Coogler, Sinners



Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value



Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme



Chloé Zhao, Hamnet



Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another



Actress in a Leading Role



Emma Stone, Bugonia



Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value



Jessie Buckley, Hamnet



Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue



Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You



Actor in a Leading Role



Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon



Michael B. Jordan, Sinners



Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent



Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme



Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another



Actress in a Supporting Role



Amy Madigan, Weapons



Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another



Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value



Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners



Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value



Actor in a Supporting Role



Sean Penn, One Battle After Another



Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value



Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein



Delroy Lindo, Sinners



Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)



Hamnet



Train Dreams



Bugonia



One Battle After Another



Frankenstein



Writing (Original Screenplay)



Sentimental Value



Blue Moon



Sinners



Marty Supreme



It Was Just an Accident



International Feature Film



Sirāt, Spain



Sentimental Value, Norway



The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia



It Was Just an Accident, France



The Secret Agent, Brazil



Animated Feature Film



KPop Demon Hunters



Zootopia 2



Arco



Little Amélie or The Character of Rain



Elio



Cinematography



Sinners



Train Dreams



Marty Supreme



Frankenstein



One Battle After Another



Visual Effects



Jurassic World Rebirth



Sinners



Avatar: Fire and Ash



The Lost Bus



F1



Casting



Sinners



The Secret Agent



Marty Supreme



Hamnet



One Battle After Another



Music (Original Score)



Hamnet



Sinners



Bugonia



One Battle After Another



Frankenstein



Music (Original Song)



"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!



"I Lied to You" from Sinners



"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams



"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters



"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless



Sound



Sinners



Sirāt



One Battle After Another



Frankenstein



F1



Costume Design



Marty Supreme



Sinners



Hamnet



Avatar: Fire and Ash



Frankenstein



Makeup and Hairstyling



Sinners



The Ugly Stepsister



Frankenstein



The Smashing Machine



Kokuho



Film Editing



Sinners



F1



Sentimental Value



One Battle After Another



Marty Supreme



Production Design



One Battle After Another



Sinners



Marty Supreme



Frankenstein



Hamnet



Documentary Feature Film



Mr. Nobody Against Putin



The Perfect Neighbor



The Alabama Solution



Cutting Through Rocks



Come See Me in the Good Light



Documentary Short Film



The Devil Is Busy



Perfectly a Strangeness



All the Empty Rooms



Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"



Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud



Live Action Short Film



Two People Exchanging Saliva



Jane Austen's Period Drama



Butcher's Stain



The Singers



A Friend of Dorothy



Animated Short Film



Retirement Plan



The Three Sisters



Butterfly



Forevergreen



The Girl Who Cried Pearls



