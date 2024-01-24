English
Oscars 2024: All the Categories and Nominations

The 96th annual Academy Awards are set to take place in March. Here's who is up for an award.

It's almost time for the most prestigious award ceremony in the movie industry to take place, as the 96th annual Academy Awards (also known as the Oscars) is set to commence on March 10, 2024. With that major show set to bring together the biggest stars in the entire world when it is hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, the list of categories and nominees has now been revealed. Check them all out below.

Leading Actor:



  • Bradley Cooper in Maestro

  • Colman Domingo in Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

  • Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

  • Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Supporting Actor:



  • Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

  • Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

  • Ryan Gosling in Barbie

  • Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things

Leading Actress:



  • Annette Bening in Nyad

  • Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan in Maestro

  • Emma Stone in Poor Things

Supporting Actress:



  • Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

  • America Ferrera in Barbie

  • Jodie Foster in Nyad

  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Animated Feature:



  • The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Robot Dreams

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography:



  • El Conde - Edward Lachman

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

  • Maestro - Matthew Libatique

  • Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema

  • Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

Directing:



  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Documentary Feature Film:



  • Bobi Wine: The People's Present - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

  • To Kill a Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

  • 20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Documentary Short Film:



  • The ABCs of Book Banning - Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

  • The Barber of Little Rock - John Hoffman and Christine Turner

  • Island in Between - S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

  • The Last Repair Shop - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó - Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Costume Design:



  • Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

  • Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

  • Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

  • Poor Things - Holly Waddington

Editing:



  • Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

  • The Holdovers - Kevin Tent

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

  • Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

  • Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

International Film:



  • Io Capitano - Italy

  • Perfect Days - Japan

  • Society of the Snow - Spain

  • The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

  • The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom

Makeup and Hairstyling:



  • Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

  • Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

  • Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel

  • Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

  • Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Original Score:



  • American Fiction - Laura Karpman

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

  • Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

  • Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Original Song:



  • The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot - Diane Warren

  • I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

  • It Never Went Away from American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon - Scott George

  • What Was I Made For from Barbie - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best Picture:



  • The Holdovers

  • American Fiction

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Barbie

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

  • Past Lives

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Maestro

Production Design:



  • Barbie - Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

  • Napoleon - Arthur Max and Elli Griff

  • Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman

  • Poor Things - James Price, Shana Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Animated Short Film:



  • Letter to a Pig - Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

  • Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

  • Our Uniform - Yegane Moghaddam

  • Pachyderme - Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

  • War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best Live Action Short Film:



  • The After - Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

  • Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

  • Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

  • Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Sound:



  • The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

  • Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

  • Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

  • The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Visual Effects:



  • The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

  • Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

  • Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Adapted Screenplay:



  • American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

  • Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • Poor Things - Tony McNamara

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay:



  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

  • The Holdovers - David Hemingson

  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

  • May December - Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

  • Past Lives - Celine Song



