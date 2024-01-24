Oscars 2024: All the Categories and Nominations

The 96th annual Academy Awards are set to take place in March. Here's who is up for an award.
HQ
It's almost time for the most prestigious award ceremony in the movie industry to take place, as the 96th annual Academy Awards (also known as the Oscars) is set to commence on March 10, 2024. With that major show set to bring together the biggest stars in the entire world when it is hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, the list of categories and nominees has now been revealed. Check them all out below.
Leading Actor:
Bradley Cooper in Maestro
Colman Domingo in Rustin
Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction
Supporting Actor:
Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction
Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling in Barbie
Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things
Leading Actress:
Annette Bening in Nyad
Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan in Maestro
Emma Stone in Poor Things
Supporting Actress:
Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple
America Ferrera in Barbie
Jodie Foster in Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers
Best Animated Feature:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Cinematography:
El Conde - Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro - Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
Directing:
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Documentary Feature Film:
Bobi Wine: The People's Present - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
To Kill a Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Documentary Short Film:
The ABCs of Book Banning - Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock - John Hoffman and Christine Turner
Island in Between - S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó - Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Costume Design:
Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things - Holly Waddington
Editing:
Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers - Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame
Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
International Film:
Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Society of the Snow - Spain
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel
Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Original Score:
American Fiction - Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Original Song:
The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot - Diane Warren
I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
It Never Went Away from American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon - Scott George
What Was I Made For from Barbie - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best Picture:
The Holdovers
American Fiction
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Barbie
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Maestro
Production Design:
Barbie - Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
Napoleon - Arthur Max and Elli Griff
Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman
Poor Things - James Price, Shana Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek
Best Animated Short Film:
Letter to a Pig - Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
Our Uniform - Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme - Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Best Live Action Short Film:
The After - Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Sound:
The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell
The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Visual Effects:
The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Adapted Screenplay:
American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay:
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari