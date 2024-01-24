Oscars 2024: All the Categories and Nominations

HQ

It's almost time for the most prestigious award ceremony in the movie industry to take place, as the 96th annual Academy Awards (also known as the Oscars) is set to commence on March 10, 2024. With that major show set to bring together the biggest stars in the entire world when it is hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, the list of categories and nominees has now been revealed. Check them all out below.

Leading Actor:



Bradley Cooper in Maestro



Colman Domingo in Rustin



Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers



Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer



Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction



Supporting Actor:



Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction



Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon



Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer



Ryan Gosling in Barbie



Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things



Leading Actress:



Annette Bening in Nyad



Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon



Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall



Carey Mulligan in Maestro



Emma Stone in Poor Things



Supporting Actress:



Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer



Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple



America Ferrera in Barbie



Jodie Foster in Nyad



Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers



Best Animated Feature:



The Boy and the Heron



Elemental



Nimona



Robot Dreams



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Cinematography:



El Conde - Edward Lachman



Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto



Maestro - Matthew Libatique



Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema



Poor Things - Robbie Ryan



Directing:



Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet



Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese



Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan



Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos



The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer



Documentary Feature Film:



Bobi Wine: The People's Present - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek



The Eternal Memory



Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha



To Kill a Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim



20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath



Documentary Short Film:



The ABCs of Book Banning - Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic



The Barber of Little Rock - John Hoffman and Christine Turner



Island in Between - S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien



The Last Repair Shop - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers



Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó - Sean Wang and Sam Davis



Costume Design:



Barbie - Jacqueline Durran



Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West



Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman



Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick



Poor Things - Holly Waddington



Editing:



Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal



The Holdovers - Kevin Tent



Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker



Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame



Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis



International Film:



Io Capitano - Italy



Perfect Days - Japan



Society of the Snow - Spain



The Teachers' Lounge - Germany



The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom



Makeup and Hairstyling:



Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue



Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell



Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel



Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston



Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé



Original Score:



American Fiction - Laura Karpman



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams



Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson



Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson



Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix



Original Song:



The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot - Diane Warren



I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt



It Never Went Away from American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson



Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon - Scott George



What Was I Made For from Barbie - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell



Best Picture:



The Holdovers



American Fiction



Killers of the Flower Moon



Oppenheimer



Barbie



Poor Things



The Zone of Interest



Past Lives



Anatomy of a Fall



Maestro



Production Design:



Barbie - Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer



Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis



Napoleon - Arthur Max and Elli Griff



Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman



Poor Things - James Price, Shana Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek



Best Animated Short Film:



Letter to a Pig - Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter



Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess



Our Uniform - Yegane Moghaddam



Pachyderme - Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius



War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker



Best Live Action Short Film:



The After - Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham



Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron



Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk



Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane



The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson and Steven Rales



Sound:



The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic



Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor



Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell



The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn



Visual Effects:



The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould



Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould



Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould



Adapted Screenplay:



American Fiction - Cord Jefferson



Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach



Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan



Poor Things - Tony McNamara



The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer



Original Screenplay: