Oscars 2020: Parasite wins Best Film and Best Director

It was a busy night for everyone involved with the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards, but it was also an evening full of surprises. The most interesting twist in the tale was probably Parasite, the intriguing movie directed by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, which took home the four most important Oscars, including Best Film, Best Foreign Movie, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. In addition, Parasite enters in the history books as the only foreign film to win the Best Film award.

The Oscar for best leading actor went to Joaquin Phoenix, as ​​expected, for his performance in Todd Phillips' Joker, and the other went to Renée Zellweger, who won for her performance in Judy, the biopic dedicated to the last years of Judy Garland's life.

One of the favourites to win big at this year's event, Sam Mendes' 1917, returned home almost empty-handed, winning only three awards - Best Special Effects, Best Sound Mixing and Best Cinematography. There was also disappointment for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman which, despite numerous nominations, didn't win a prize.

The event was held at the Dolby Theater, once again without a host, however, between one prize and the next, spectators were able to enjoy various performances such as those by Sir Elton John (winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from the movie Rocketman) and Eminem.

Below, you can take a look at all the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards. Let us know what you think.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari ('Le Mans 66)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite - Winner

Best Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bon Joon-ho - Winner

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - Winner

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy - Winner

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Winner

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - Winner

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite - Winner

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit - Winner

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women - Winner

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari ('Le Mans 66)

Joker

1917 - Winner

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari - Winner

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Musical Score

Joker - Winner

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love - Winner

Love

Kitbull

Memorable Sister

Live-action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours' Window - Winner

Saria

A Sister

Best Documentary

American Factory - Winner

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Winner

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film Award

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserable

Pain & Glory

Parasite - Winner

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Winner

Parasite

Best Editing

Ford v Ferrari - Winner

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

The Irishman

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 - Winner

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell - Winner

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1917

Best Animated Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 - Winner

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 - Winner

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

Toy Story 4

Rocketman - Winner

Breakthrough

Frozen II

Harriet