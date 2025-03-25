Oscar-winning Palestinian director released from Israeli detention after assault

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Hamdan Ballal, the Palestinian co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, has been released from Israeli detention after being assaulted by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

His co-director, Basel Adra, was among those who arrived to assist Ballal after receiving a distress call. While Israeli authorities claimed the violence was a result of rock-throwing by Palestinians, eyewitnesses reported that settlers wielded weapons and assaulted activists.

Ballal sustained injuries but was released after being held overnight in detention. For now, it remains to be seen whether this will lead to further international scrutiny on the escalating violence in the West Bank. You can read more about the assault here.