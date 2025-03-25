Oscar-winning Palestinian director attacked and arrested in West Bank

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal, co-creator of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, was attacked by armed Israeli settlers in Susya, a village in the Masafer Yatta region.

Witnesses reported that masked settlers vandalised his home, destroyed his vehicle, and physically assaulted him before Israeli soldiers arrived. Instead of intervening against the attackers, the military detained Ballal and another man.

The attack comes amid rising settler violence and increasing global recognition of Palestinian narratives. For now, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this latest escalation.