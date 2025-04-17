Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison reportedly turned down lead Star Wars role

HQ

Anora star Mikey Madison reportedly turned down a role in an upcoming Star Wars project. It is believed she was offered a major part in Shawn Levy's standalone Star Wars film, which is currently set to star Ryan Gosling.

Madison recently won her first Oscar for her role in Anora, in which she plays an exotic dancer who begins a relationship with the son of a Russian oligarch. In the Variety report, it isn't made clear why Madison may have turned down the role in the movie.

Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie is currently being written, and will be a separate, standalone feature from the sequel trilogy. Starring Ryan Gosling, plot details have remained incredibly mysterious, but it is slated to release some time after The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will hit our screens next year.