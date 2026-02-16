Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall passes away at 95

HQ

American actor Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95. This according to information obtained by TMZ, which has also been confirmed by Duvall's partner in a post on social media.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything."

Duvall had a career spanning more than six decades and became known for his understated intensity. His breakthrough came in the 1970s, and among his most notable roles are The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, Falling Down, and Tender Mercies, the latter of which earned him an Oscar for Best Actor.

During his career, Duvall was nominated for several Oscars and was praised by both critics and colleagues for his ability to bring depth to complex characters. His presence on screen is often described as both quiet and powerful—an actor who could dominate a scene without raising his voice.

Rest in peace.

Which of Duvall's many roles do you remember the best?