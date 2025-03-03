Oscar winners call for Israel and Palestine peace in No Other Land acceptance speech: "I see my brother"

HQ

Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, and Yuval Abraham, an Israeli investigative journalist, took the stage at the 2025 Oscars to accept the award for Best Documentary Feature Film, bringing attention to the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

No Other Land, which chronicles the destruction of Masafer Yatta in the West Bank and the unlikely bond formed between the two men, has sparked global conversation. Adra, who recently became a father, shared his hope that his daughter would never have to live under the fear of occupation, while Abraham highlighted the shared humanity between them.

They both called for an end to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and the immediate liberation of Israeli hostages taken in the October 7 attack. Their powerful message urged the world to recognize the intertwined fate of both peoples, emphasizing that peace is possible only when both Palestinians and Israelis are free and safe.