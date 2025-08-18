Oscar Piastri gets a grandstand named after him at the Australian Grand Prix

HQ

Oscar Piastri, Formula 1 leader in 2025 (although not by much, merely nine points over his teammate Lando Norris) will be the next Australian, after Jack Brabham, Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo, Alan Jones and Arthur Waite, to have a grandstand named after him at Albert Park, home of the Australian Grand Prix. It has been announced today: a grandstand opposite the pitlane, in the main straight, will bear the name of the McLaren driver starting next year.

"I'm very excited by the news that I'll have my own grandstand at next year's Australian Grand Prix," Piastri explained on a video on social media. "It feels very surreal, and I never thought this would happen but the support is incredible and I can't wait to see it all come together next March."

Mark Webber, who also has a grandstand named after him, and now works as Piastri's amanger, praised the 24-year-old driver, who could become World Champion for the first time this year. "It's a reflection of his results so far, incredibly early in his career, that he's managed to have the amount of podiums and victories that he's had. Clearly he is very comfortable at the elite level, and making his presence felt which is brilliant, and representing Australia in the way that the country likes to be represented."

Piastri will return to the competition in the Dutch Grand Prix, but there's still some time off, as the season will resume on August 31, for the ten remaining race weekends.