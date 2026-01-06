Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Alex Albon held a "UNO" championship "with questionable rules"

HQ

Oscar Piastri, the 24-year-old Australian driver from McLaren who finished 2025 third in the standings, and was leader for most of the season, revealed that he held a UNO championship with fellow F1 drivers George Russell (Mercedes) and Alex Albon (Williams) during a long flight between races. However, there were some "questionable rules" that favoured Russell.

"Myself, George Russell and Alex Albon had an UNO World Championship on the way from Baku to Singapore last year. There was some questionable rule decisions, and rules that I'd never heard of playing UNO before from some of the others, mainly George. Apparently, they were family rules", Piastri explained in the Off the Grid official F1 podcast (via Motorsport).

Piastri also said that those "family rules" benefitted Russell. "We're always competitive at everything, all the drivers. It's always good fun", and explained that he often spends long flights with other drivers, as he (and many others) live in Monaco, which "is convenient when you want to go and play padel or do other things".

Oscar Piastri will continue with McLaren after the exciting 2025 season, which his teammate Lando Norris won. The first race of the 2026 season will take place in Australia on March 6-8.