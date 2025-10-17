Oscar Piastri denies favouritism towards teammate Lando Norris in Formula 1

HQ

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have commented on the incident in the Singapore Grand Prix, with Piastri denying that the team is favouring Norris for the Drivers' championship and Norris accepting a punishment from the team despite being benefitted from the collision he caused.

The collision between the two team-mates in Singapore once again helped Max Verstappen outpace McLaren in the podium. The team put the blame on Norris, which the British driver thinks it's "fair", without explaining what negative repercusions it had on him.

"Sometimes the repercussions are not positive, but at the same time it's clear that the interest for Andrea (Stella, team principal) is preserving the positive teamwork that we have", said Norris.

Currently, Piastri leads the table with 336 points, but Norris trails 22 points behind. Despite putting the blame on Norris, some people have speculated that McLaren favouritised Norris during the race, when the team allowed him to keep the third place position when he overpassed Piastri, which is what caused the contact.

However, Piastri, who finished fourth because of Norris and saw his lead reduced in three points, thinks there's no favouritism or bias: "We analysed the incident. There has been responsibility placed on Lando, ultimately, in that collision. But I'm very happy that there's no favouritism or bias".