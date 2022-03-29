Oscar nominated Jessie Buckley to star in The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me

HQ

Supermassive Games has done quite well when it comes to getting recognisable names and stars to appear in its video games. Looking at just The Dark Pictures Anthology, we've seen Will Poulter appearing in Little Hope, Ashley Tisdale in House of Ashes, and now with The Devil in Me set to land at some point later this year, the British developer has revealed that Oscar nominated Irish actress Jessie Buckley will be starring in the game.

Announced in a Twitter post, it's noted that Buckley will be appearing as the character of Kate Wilder in The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, and to add to this announcement a new poster of the game, with Buckley's Wilder, has been shared.

While we're yet to know when The Devil in Me will launch, previous Dark Pictures games have come out in late October (Little Hope and House of Ashes) and late August (Man of Medan), so if this pattern is anything to go, it looks like Supermassive is looking to line The Devil in Me up for the spooky season again, especially since it also has The Quarry coming out this June.