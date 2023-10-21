Oscar-nominated actor Burt Young has passed away aged 83

HQ

Burt Young, who was best known for playing Paulie Pennino in the Rocky film series, has sadly died aged 83.

Young, who's film credits also included Chinatown, Once Upon a Time in America, and Mickey Blue Eyes passed away in Los Angeles on October 8, 2023. At the timing of writing, no exact cause of death has been revealed.

On Instagram, Sly Stallone posted a tribute to Young, which read: "To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP."

Our thoughts go out to Burt Young's family during this difficult time.