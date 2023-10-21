Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Oscar-nominated actor Burt Young has passed away aged 83

He was best known for playing Paulie Pennino in the Rocky series.

Burt Young, who was best known for playing Paulie Pennino in the Rocky film series, has sadly died aged 83.

Young, who's film credits also included Chinatown, Once Upon a Time in America, and Mickey Blue Eyes passed away in Los Angeles on October 8, 2023. At the timing of writing, no exact cause of death has been revealed.

On Instagram, Sly Stallone posted a tribute to Young, which read: "To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP."

Our thoughts go out to Burt Young's family during this difficult time.

