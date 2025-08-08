Oscar Martinez's worse dreams come true in latest look at The Paper

The folk who made the US version of The Office have long had plans to return to the comedy documentary style setup, and this is becoming a reality very soon, as the spiritual successor known as The Paper will premiere as soon as September 5, for us in the UK and Europe.

The show is basically the same as The Office, except instead of following a regional branch of a struggling paper company, it turns its sights on a Midwestern newspaper and follows the publisher that is attempting to revive it and make it relevant once more. This puts a grand emphasis and focus on Domhnall Gleeson's character of Ned Sampson, who is coming to this firm to wrangle its employees and to change the fate of the dwindling publication.

With the premiere less than a month away (it will be available on Sky/Now TV for those in the UK), a full trailer for the show has now arrived, and perhaps its best moment involves what happens when Oscar Martinez's character of Oscar Nunez from the The Office finds out that he will once again have his life documented despite being in a completely different job.

Check out the trailer below for a taste of what The Paper will bring in September.