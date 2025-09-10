Oscar Isaac wants to return as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: Starfighter

HQ

There is currently a new Star Wars film in production, as the Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars: Starfighter is currently being filmed. While this film will seemingly be about some crack pilots, should we expect the best pilot John Boyega's Finn has ever seen to make an appearance?

No, we're not talking about the actual greatest pilot, Anakin Skywalker, but in fact Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron. As it stands, the legendary rebel is not part of the upcoming film, but he isn't ruling out appearing if Disney calls him and asks him to be a part of the flick.

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight while on the TIFF red carpet, Isaac was queried about whether he'd like to return as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: Starfighter, to which he replied:

"I'm ready for it. Let me know when."

Granted, as the film is in production at the moment, Poe making an appearance does seem unlikely if it wasn't already planned and Isaac is being sneaky with his wording. But perhaps this does leave the door open for an eventual Poe return elsewhere.

Would you like to see Isaac reprise his Star Wars role?