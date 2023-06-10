Oscar Isaac wants to bring Pedro Pascal to the Spider-Verse

HQ

The next part of the Spider-Verse film series is now here, and anyone who has been to the cinemas over the weekend to catch the film will know that Oscar Isaac voices one of the main antagonists in Miles Morales' follow-up story, with this character being Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099.

With such a major role in not just Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but also the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is planned for March 2024, Isaac has been asked about who he'd like to see join the already stacked Spider-Verse cast.

Speaking with GQ, Isaac revealed: "I don't know. They're so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal. Let's find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person."

Isaac and Pascal have teamed up for a movie before, with this being Triple Frontier. As for whether Pascal will end up being in Beyond the Spider-Verse remains to be seen, but the team behind the movie are no stranger to wacky and wonderful cameos, so it isn't something we should rule out.