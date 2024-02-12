Oscar Isaac wants Moon Knight to become part of a team

It seems Oscar Isaac wants Moon Knight to become part of a big superhero team. Speaking at a recent event (via GeekHouseShow) Isaac opened up about where his character (or characters, considering the split personalities in there) could go in the future.

"Now that we set the ground learning who Marc, Steven, and Jake are ... it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of the team," he said. While the Avengers would seem the obvious place for Moon Knight to be slotted in, considering his comic book past it's possible he could head up the MCU's Midnight Sons.

Other members of that team include Dr. Strange, the Punisher, and Blade. We're still waiting to see some of those characters make their proper MCU debuts, but there's still a chance they could become a part of a grittier superhero team.