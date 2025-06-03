Oscar Isaac teases Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein as a "dark, brooding drama"

HQ

Good news for people who don't like horror: you can still watch Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein movie. According to its lead Oscar Isaac, the film won't have you hiding under your bedsheets for the next few nights, and is actually more of a dark drama.

Speaking with Variety, Isaac said: "It's not a horror movie at all. It's all heart and feeling. It's a dark, brooding drama."

"I read the book and was shocked at how different Guillermo's interpretation is, and yet it's so true to the soul of the book," Isaac added.

Guillermo del Toro is often known for toying with spooky ideas, but it seems that he's gone for a bit of a different vibe this time around. We're sure there will still be plenty of interesting and weirdly wonderful visuals in Frankenstein when it arrives later this year on Netflix.