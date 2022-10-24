Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Oscar Isaac still wants the Metal Gear Solid movie to be made

"We want it to happen... It's an incredible game. It's my favourite."

Oscar Isaac has expressed his interest in getting the Metal Gear Solid movie created. The movie, which has been in development for a lengthy period of time, and most recently made headlines when it was announced that Isaac would be portraying the lead character and that Kong: Skull Island's Jordan Vogt-Roberts would direct, has been quiet for a while, but now Isaac has spoken up about the project again.

Speaking with Comic Book, Isaac stated, "We want it to happen. Be excited. What's the script? What's the story? What's the take? [...] But hopeful that comes to fruition because there's so much potential for that. It's an incredible game. It's my favourite."

Unfortunately, Isaac's interest in getting the film made likely won't change its steady development. Either way, hopefully this will start ramping up soon, as it'll be great seeing Snake on the big screen.

