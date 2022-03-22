Cookies

Oscar Isaac: Metal Gear movie not even in the pre-production phase yet

Don't expect the movie anytime soon.

As you might recall, Oscar Isaac (Star Wars sequel trilogy), was confirmed two years ago to be playing Solid Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear movie. And as two years has passed, it's easy to believe that the production might be done fairly soon an that a trailer could be dropped any day now.

But it seems we should not expect this. Speaking to Hobby Consolas about the upcoming Moon Knight series, Isaac also got a question about the Metal Gear movie and said:

"We are not even in the pre-production phase yet. We are seeing what the story is like, how it will develop. We will see what we find."

Basically, brace yourself for a whole lot of more waiting.

