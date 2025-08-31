Orville Peck suits up as Vega in Street Fighter reboot

HQ

Street Fighter is back in the spotlight - this time in the form of a lavish live-action reboot that's already generating serious hype among fans. Recently, we got our first proper look at Orville Peck as the iconic villain Vega, thanks to a behind-the-scenes image shared by actress Callina Liang on Instagram and later reshared by Peck himself. In the photo, Peck sports Vega's classic look: the long blonde hair, the trademark snake tattoo, and the character's signature mask.

Whether the mask will make it into the final design remains to be seen. Vega first appeared in Street Fighter II back in 1991 and has since been known as the vain yet deadly "Spanish Ninja," an assassin working under M. Bison. In the upcoming film, M. Bison will be portrayed by David Dastmalchian.

The cast of the movie is nothing short of star-studded. WWE champion Cody Rhodes is taking on the role of Guile, Jason Momoa is rumored to play Blanka, and Roman Reigns is stepping into the role of Akuma - the fierce fighter who, in the game's lore, kills Ryu and Ken's master, Gouken. The film is now being directed by Kitao Sakurai, best known for The Eric Andre Show and recently attached to Butterfly and Twisted Metal. Sakurai stepped in after the Philippou brothers exited the project, and his vision is said to be both fresh and respectful to the source material.

While the plot remains under wraps, expectations are climbing fast - this might finally be the movie that does Street Fighter justice on the big screen.

Are you hyped for Street Fighter?