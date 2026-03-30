Orlando Magic suffers heavies defeat in history, 52 points, to the Toronto Raptors

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Orlando Magic suffered their heaviest ever defeat, when they lost for a 52-point gap to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday: 139-87. The thrashing included 31 points in a row for the Raptors in the first half, and a 17-0 run between the third and fourth quarters, to cause Magic's worst defeat ever, surpassing the previous record of 47-point rout, against Chicago Bulls in 2017.

The Magic have had a 39-35 run this season, to stay eighth in the Eastern Conference, but have still secured a play-in spot for the post-season, while the Raptors are fifth (42-32). Sunday night also saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander score 30 points for a 110-100 victory of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks, but according to NBA.com, the French international from San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama has overtaken Shai as favourite for the MVP this season.

Only the Detroit Pistons in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the West, have secured play-off spots, as we enter the final weeks of the tournament: the last matchday of the regular season will be on April 13.