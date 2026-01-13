Orlando Magic arrive to Berlin with all the NBA excitement (and you can win things for free)

HQ

Berlin has welcomed the NBA stars from Orlando Magic, a team closely related to Germany due to the presence of brothers Moe and Franz Wagner, who helped Germany won the FIBA World Championship 2023 and (in the case of Franz) Eurobasket 2025. The Florida franchise will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, January 15, in a sold-out Uber Arena.

Although the match is sold out, Berliners can enjoy the magic of the NBA at the Deutsche Telekom office Magenta Mitte, in Ebertstraße 15a, near Postdamer Platz. In the short experience, you can win freebies like a photo, a poster, a bracelet or a totebag, and buy official merch from Orlando Magic, including hats and shirts. It will last until Thursday, January 15, the day of the match, starting at 20:00 CET.

After Berlin, Orlando Magic and Memhpis Grizzlies will go to London for a match on January 18. Meanwhile, NBA executives continue to work out the new NBA Europe...